Youth Duck Hunt applications to open December 16

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will host multiple youth duck hunts in January and February 2022 at Grenada Lake. The hunts will take place at the Benwood, Haserway, and Grenada Waterfowl management areas.

The hunt will be open only to youth 10-15 years of age. All youth hunters must be accompanied by an adult 21 years of age or older who possess a valid Mississippi Hunting License. All participants will be responsible for meeting all age-appropriate state and federal waterfowl hunting regulations.

Registration will begin Thursday, December 16 and end at the close of business Thursday, December 23 2021.

A drawing to select hunters will take place January 4 and registrants will be notified of their status the day of or the day after the drawing. Drawn participants will be given a packet with rules and regulations as well as a map of their hunting area. Tentative dates for the hunt are:

January 8/9, 2022

January 15/16, 2022

January 22/23, 2022

January 29/30, 2022

February 5/6, 2022

Anyone interested in participating must email Elizabeth.A.Boyle-Garlington@usace.army.mil with the youth hunter’s name and age along with the accompanying adult’s name, phone number, and address.