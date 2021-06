The Census Bureau in April 2020 launched a Household Pulse Survey providing weekly updates on how individuals and families have been affected during the pandemic. Data show ongoing difficulties in finding work, affording food, and paying the rent. Meanwhile, the pandemic has created a “seesaw effect” on rent, with rental rates in the most expensive U.S. cities dropping while rental rates have gone up in historically less expensive areas.

Stacker compiled a list of zip codes with the most expensive homes in Mississippi using data from Zillow. Zip codes are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of February 2021. Listings and images are from realtor.com.

Keep reading to see if any of these zip codes from your home state sound familiar.

realtor.com

#50. 39465 (Petal)

– Typical home value: $158,558

— 16.8% above typical home value in Mississippi

– 1 year rent change: +3.0%

– 5 year home value change: +17.4%

– 10 year home value change: +24.2%

– Pictured: 692 Morriston Rd, Petal ($599,999, 4 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#49. 38671 (Southaven)

– Typical home value: $158,837

— 17.0% above typical home value in Mississippi

– 1 year rent change: +9.8%

– 5 year home value change: +39.3%

– 10 year home value change: +46.6%

– Pictured: 4000 Corbel Dr, Southaven ($469,900, 6 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#48. 39666 (Summit)

– Typical home value: $159,063

— 17.2% above typical home value in Mississippi

– 1 year rent change: +2.4%

– 5 year home value change: +21.4%

– 10 year home value change: +27.5%

– Pictured: 1130 Slay Rd, Summit ($748,888, 5 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#47. 39556 (Kiln)

– Typical home value: $159,108

— 17.2% above typical home value in Mississippi

– 1 year rent change: +4.9%

– 5 year home value change: +21.1%

– 10 year home value change: +15.0%

– Pictured: 6670 Crump Rd, Kiln ($2.3 million, 3 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#46. 39560 (Long Beach)

– Typical home value: $159,330

— 17.4% above typical home value in Mississippi

– 1 year rent change: +7.9%

– 5 year home value change: +31.6%

– 10 year home value change: +38.5%

– Pictured: 6502 Woodwards Blf, Long Beach ($1.3 million, 2 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#45. 38611 (Byhalia)

– Typical home value: $160,469

— 18.2% above typical home value in Mississippi

– 1 year rent change: +7.9%

– 5 year home value change: +28.8%

– 10 year home value change: +19.6%

– Pictured: 199 Myers Rd, Byhalia ($555,000, 4 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#44. 39475 (Purvis)

– Typical home value: $161,984

— 19.3% above typical home value in Mississippi

– 1 year rent change: +1.2%

– 5 year home value change: +13.4%

– 10 year home value change: +14.2%

– Pictured: 37 Boggy Hollow Rd, Purvis ($1.1 million, 4 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#43. 39218 (Richland)

– Typical home value: $162,373

— 19.6% above typical home value in Mississippi

– 1 year rent change: +8.7%

– 5 year home value change: +21.1%

– 10 year home value change: +29.9%

– Pictured: 324 Bullock Cir, Richland ($302,459, 4 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#42. 39305 (Meridian)

– Typical home value: $164,105

— 20.9% above typical home value in Mississippi

– 1 year rent change: -1.1%

– 5 year home value change: +10.8%

– 10 year home value change: +21.2%

– Pictured: 804 42nd Ct, Meridian ($649,900, 5 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#41. 39753 (Columbus)

– Typical home value: $164,111

— 20.9% above typical home value in Mississippi

– 1 year rent change: +6.7%

– 5 year home value change: +26.8%

– 10 year home value change: +45.9%

– Pictured: 62 Artesia West Point Rd, Mayhew ($445,000, 3 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#40. 39320 (Bailey)

– Typical home value: $164,637

— 21.3% above typical home value in Mississippi

– 1 year rent change: -0.8%

– 5 year home value change: +11.1%

– 10 year home value change: +26.4%

– Pictured: 8940 Trinity Way, Bailey ($695,000, 4 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#39. 38917 (Holcomb)

– Typical home value: $168,134

— 23.9% above typical home value in Mississippi

– 1 year rent change: -2.9%

– 5 year home value change: +6.4%

– 10 year home value change: data not available

– Pictured: 396 County Road 39, Carrollton ($1.2 million, 4 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#38. 38866 (Saltillo)

– Typical home value: $168,747

— 24.3% above typical home value in Mississippi

– 1 year rent change: +4.1%

– 5 year home value change: +21.9%

– 10 year home value change: +33.1%

– Pictured: 165 Mound Springs Rd, Saltillo ($719,900, 4 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#37. 39705 (Columbus)

– Typical home value: $170,802

— 25.8% above typical home value in Mississippi

– 1 year rent change: +6.3%

– 5 year home value change: +18.5%

– 10 year home value change: +25.7%

– Pictured: 1705 Chickasaw Dr, Columbus ($659,000, 5 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#36. 39525 (Diamondhead)

– Typical home value: $171,390

— 26.3% above typical home value in Mississippi

– 1 year rent change: +3.8%

– 5 year home value change: +14.4%

– 10 year home value change: +8.3%

– Pictured: 8420 Kimo Ct, Diamondhead ($750,000, 3 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#35. 39211 (Jackson)

– Typical home value: $172,168

— 26.8% above typical home value in Mississippi

– 1 year rent change: +5.9%

– 5 year home value change: +12.2%

– 10 year home value change: +10.8%

– Pictured: 2335 Eastover Dr, Jackson ($2.0 million, 4 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#34. 39740 (Caledonia)

– Typical home value: $172,235

— 26.9% above typical home value in Mississippi

– 1 year rent change: +5.6%

– 5 year home value change: +20.8%

– 10 year home value change: +27.4%

– Pictured: 652 Duncan Rd, Caledonia ($399,999, 4 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#33. 39574 (Saucier)

– Typical home value: $173,080

— 27.5% above typical home value in Mississippi

– 1 year rent change: +3.5%

– 5 year home value change: +24.8%

– 10 year home value change: +27.0%

– Pictured: 17398 C J Dellie Rd, Saucier ($729,000, 4 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#32. 39325 (Collinsville)

– Typical home value: $175,568

— 29.3% above typical home value in Mississippi

– 1 year rent change: -0.7%

– 5 year home value change: +11.8%

– 10 year home value change: +22.4%

– Pictured: 8140 Mosley Crossing Rd, Collinsville ($275,000, 3 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#31. 39426 (Carriere)

– Typical home value: $176,164

— 29.8% above typical home value in Mississippi

– 1 year rent change: +6.0%

– 5 year home value change: +16.1%

– 10 year home value change: +22.1%

– Pictured: 41 Pinetucky Rd, Carriere ($855,777, 3 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#30. 39056 (Clinton)

– Typical home value: $176,477

— 30.0% above typical home value in Mississippi

– 1 year rent change: +7.8%

– 5 year home value change: +17.3%

– 10 year home value change: +21.7%

– Pictured: 101 Heights Dr, Clinton ($770,000, 5 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#29. 39645 (Liberty)

– Typical home value: $176,852

— 30.3% above typical home value in Mississippi

– 1 year rent change: -2.6%

– 5 year home value change: +13.2%

– 10 year home value change: data not available

– Pictured: 3258 Enterprise Rd, Liberty ($495,000, 2 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#28. 38826 (Tupelo)

– Typical home value: $176,904

— 30.3% above typical home value in Mississippi

– 1 year rent change: +3.3%

– 5 year home value change: +17.8%

– 10 year home value change: +28.9%

– Pictured: 4543 Lakewood Ln, Belden ($694,900, 4 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#27. 39482 (Sumrall)

– Typical home value: $177,967

— 31.1% above typical home value in Mississippi

– 1 year rent change: +1.0%

– 5 year home value change: +18.3%

– 10 year home value change: +22.4%

– Pictured: 800 N Black Creek Rd, Sumrall ($849,900, 3 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#26. 39073 (Florence)

– Typical home value: $180,500

— 33.0% above typical home value in Mississippi

– 1 year rent change: +8.1%

– 5 year home value change: +22.3%

– 10 year home value change: +29.4%

– Pictured: 210 White St, Florence ($699,000, 4 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#25. 39532 (Biloxi)

– Typical home value: $181,104

— 33.4% above typical home value in Mississippi

– 1 year rent change: +7.2%

– 5 year home value change: +24.8%

– 10 year home value change: +20.1%

– Pictured: 610 Bay Cove Dr, Biloxi ($2.5 million, 5 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#24. 39564 (Ocean Springs)

– Typical home value: $183,512

— 35.2% above typical home value in Mississippi

– 1 year rent change: +9.6%

– 5 year home value change: +27.9%

– 10 year home value change: +30.1%

– Pictured: 3 Sauvolle Ct, Ocean Springs ($2.6 million, 6 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#23. 39759 (Starkville)

– Typical home value: $183,959

— 35.5% above typical home value in Mississippi

– 1 year rent change: +3.3%

– 5 year home value change: +12.1%

– 10 year home value change: +27.0%

– Pictured: 7799 US Highway 82 W, Starkville ($1.4 million, 6 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#22. 38680 (Lynchburg)

– Typical home value: $185,468

— 36.6% above typical home value in Mississippi

– 1 year rent change: +8.3%

– 5 year home value change: +36.1%

– 10 year home value change: +34.9%

– Pictured: 7942 Delta Lakes Blvd, Walls ($265,000, 5 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#21. 38673 (Taylor)

– Typical home value: $188,748

— 39.0% above typical home value in Mississippi

– 1 year rent change: +1.0%

– 5 year home value change: +19.4%

– 10 year home value change: +27.9%

– Pictured: 404 Whitney Cv, Oxford ($285,900, 4 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#20. 39216 (Jackson)

– Typical home value: $191,805

— 41.3% above typical home value in Mississippi

– 1 year rent change: +5.5%

– 5 year home value change: +10.7%

– 10 year home value change: +17.9%

– Pictured: 114 Woodland Cir, Jackson ($1.5 million, 6 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#19. 39631 (Centreville)

– Typical home value: $192,403

— 41.7% above typical home value in Mississippi

– 1 year rent change: +7.3%

– 5 year home value change: +29.2%

– 10 year home value change: data not available

– Pictured: 881 S Gordon, Centreville ($135,000, 3 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#18. 39154 (Raymond)

– Typical home value: $194,399

— 43.2% above typical home value in Mississippi

– 1 year rent change: +9.9%

– 5 year home value change: +17.8%

– 10 year home value change: +25.3%

– Pictured: 2058 Bill Downing Rd, Raymond ($795,000, 4 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#17. 39565 (Vancleave)

– Typical home value: $202,429

— 49.1% above typical home value in Mississippi

– 1 year rent change: +9.5%

– 5 year home value change: +22.8%

– 10 year home value change: +31.8%

– Pictured: 12018 Oak Hollow Dr, Vancleave ($1.7 million, 4 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#16. 39402 (Hattiesburg)

– Typical home value: $203,116

— 49.6% above typical home value in Mississippi

– 1 year rent change: +3.0%

– 5 year home value change: +16.0%

– 10 year home value change: +18.8%

– Pictured: 41 Saucier Rd, Hattiesburg ($2.9 million, 3 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#15. 39664 (Smithdale)

– Typical home value: $203,976

— 50.3% above typical home value in Mississippi

– 1 year rent change: +14.9%

– 5 year home value change: +30.1%

– 10 year home value change: +57.0%

– Pictured: 5318 N Greensburg Rd, Smithdale ($225,000, 3 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#14. 39170 (Terry)

– Typical home value: $203,992

— 50.3% above typical home value in Mississippi

– 1 year rent change: +6.0%

– 5 year home value change: +14.8%

– 10 year home value change: +18.6%

– Pictured: 12025 Springridge Rd, Terry ($888,000, 4 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#13. 38655 (Oxford)

– Typical home value: $206,109

— 51.8% above typical home value in Mississippi

– 1 year rent change: +2.1%

– 5 year home value change: +20.4%

– 10 year home value change: +28.7%

– Pictured: 606 S 8th St, Oxford ($3.5 million, 9 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#12. 39571 (Pass Christian)

– Typical home value: $209,964

— 54.7% above typical home value in Mississippi

– 1 year rent change: +9.6%

– 5 year home value change: +29.0%

– 10 year home value change: +23.1%

– Pictured: 925 E Scenic Dr, Pass Christian ($1.8 million, 5 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#11. 39157 (Ridgeland)

– Typical home value: $210,778

— 55.3% above typical home value in Mississippi

– 1 year rent change: +5.2%

– 5 year home value change: +11.7%

– 10 year home value change: +13.4%

– Pictured: 700 Old Agency Rd, Ridgeland ($3.8 million, 7 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#10. 39042 (Brandon)

– Typical home value: $211,754

— 56.0% above typical home value in Mississippi

– 1 year rent change: +6.9%

– 5 year home value change: +19.4%

– 10 year home value change: +25.1%

– Pictured: 106 Copperridge Dr, Brandon ($624,900, 5 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#9. 39047 (Brandon)

– Typical home value: $219,220

— 61.5% above typical home value in Mississippi

– 1 year rent change: +7.7%

– 5 year home value change: +17.9%

– 10 year home value change: +21.8%

– Pictured: 148 Stull Rd, Brandon ($1.5 million, 6 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#8. 39071 (Flora)

– Typical home value: $224,517

— 65.4% above typical home value in Mississippi

– 1 year rent change: +8.4%

– 5 year home value change: +21.3%

– 10 year home value change: +20.3%

– Pictured: 400 Chapel Hill Rd, Flora ($2.7 million, 4 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#7. 39232 (Flowood)

– Typical home value: $232,949

— 71.6% above typical home value in Mississippi

– 1 year rent change: +6.6%

– 5 year home value change: +15.9%

– 10 year home value change: +22.3%

– Pictured: 110 Garrison Way, Flowood ($1.6 million, 5 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#6. 38641 (Walls)

– Typical home value: $241,141

— 77.6% above typical home value in Mississippi

– 1 year rent change: +13.3%

– 5 year home value change: +41.3%

– 10 year home value change: +40.6%

– Pictured: 7265 Dean Rd, Lake Cormorant ($699,000, 2 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#5. 38654 (Olive Branch)

– Typical home value: $249,334

— 83.7% above typical home value in Mississippi

– 1 year rent change: +9.0%

– 5 year home value change: +33.8%

– 10 year home value change: +36.2%

– Pictured: 4703 E Spring Pl Cv, Olive Branch ($1.3 million, 7 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#4. 38632 (Hernando)

– Typical home value: $256,414

— 88.9% above typical home value in Mississippi

– 1 year rent change: +11.7%

– 5 year home value change: +34.2%

– 10 year home value change: +39.8%

– Pictured: 2606 Cyrene Dr, Hernando ($915,000, 5 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#3. 38672 (Southaven)

– Typical home value: $263,095

— 93.8% above typical home value in Mississippi

– 1 year rent change: +8.4%

– 5 year home value change: +30.7%

– 10 year home value change: +32.2%

– Pictured: 7220 Getwell Rd, Southaven ($2.5 million, 3 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#2. 38651 (Nesbit)

– Typical home value: $265,225

— 95.4% above typical home value in Mississippi

– 1 year rent change: +8.3%

– 5 year home value change: +30.8%

– 10 year home value change: +33.7%

– Pictured: 3049 Pleasant Hill Rd, Nesbit ($1.0 million, 3 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#1. 39110 (Madison)

– Typical home value: $292,534

— 115.5% above typical home value in Mississippi

– 1 year rent change: +4.8%

– 5 year home value change: +10.1%

– 10 year home value change: +16.3%

– Pictured: 149 Old Farm Rd, Madison ($3.6 million, 7 bedrooms)