States sue USDA over food stamps requirement

(CNN) – More than a dozen states, plus the District of Columbia, are suing the United States Department of Agriculture over new work requirements for food stamp recipients.

Under the new rule, which goes into effect in April 2020, more recipients will have to work to get benefits. Employment is already required for working age adults without dependents or disabilities, but states can waive it in high unemployment areas. The new regulation puts a limit on the degree which states can waive work mandates.

According to the USDA, 688,000 people could lose assistance. The lawsuit claimed that the new rule violates a federal statute.

The USDA did not respond to a request for comment.