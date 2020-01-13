Statewide damage reports from Saturday, January 11

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency received damage reports from 25 counties after severe weather impacted the state on Saturday, January 11.

As of Monday afternoon, there are 9,169 power outages statewide. Most of the outages are in Bolivar, DeSoto, Sunflower, and Washington counties.

The following damage reports serve only as initial assessments from the county emergency management offices.

Initial damage reports by county (assessments ongoing):

Bolivar – 107 homes damaged, three roads damaged, four injured

one home damaged, 10 roads damaged Choctaw – 26 apartment units damaged, 10 roads closed due to debris, two closed due to flooding

one home damaged DeSoto – 210 homes damaged, five roads closed EF-1 tornado from Tate into DeSoto County EF-2 tornado

Grenada – 10 homes damaged

30 homes damaged Tate – four homes damaged EF-1 tornado into DeSoto County

four homes damaged Tishomingo – three homes damaged, three roads closed

three homes damaged, three roads closed Tunica – four homes damaged, four businesses damaged, 17 farms damaged, two injured

four homes damaged, four businesses damaged, 17 farms damaged, two injured Washington – 20 homes damaged, 50 apartments damaged, 10 roads closed, two injured

20 homes damaged, 50 apartments damaged, 10 roads closed, two injured Webster – three homes damaged, 15 roads closed

Shelters open

Washington – Washington County Convention Center; 1040 S. Raceway Road, Greenville

State Assets/Resources Deployed

Bolivar 100 tarps Nine pallets of water Three area coordinators

Copiah 20 tarps



DeSoto 400 tarps Disaster reservists (five teams of two) Four pallets of water MEMA debris specialist

Hinds 20,000 sandbags



Panola Tarps One pallet of water

Pike One disaster reservist



Quitman One Area Coordinator One water pump Two generators

Sunflower One Area Coordinator One generator Tarps Three pallets of water



Tallahatchie 50 tarps One pallet of water

Warren 30,000 sandbags from United States Army Corps of Engineers



Washington One drone to capture video footage for damage assessments

Webster One Area Coordinator



The public is encouraged to report damage to homes or businesses to their county emergency management office. A directory of all the offices is online at http://www.msema.org/county-ema/.