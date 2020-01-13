Statewide damage reports from Saturday, January 11

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency received damage reports from 25 counties after severe weather impacted the state on Saturday, January 11.
As of Monday afternoon, there are 9,169 power outages statewide. Most of the outages are in Bolivar, DeSoto, Sunflower, and Washington counties.
The following damage reports serve only as initial assessments from the county emergency management offices.
Initial damage reports by county (assessments ongoing):
- Bolivar – 107 homes damaged, three roads damaged, four injured
- Carrol – one home damaged, 10 roads damaged
- Chickasaw – one home damaged, 10 roads damaged
- Choctaw – 26 apartment units damaged, 10 roads closed due to debris, two closed due to flooding
- Coahoma – two homes damaged
- Copiah – one home damaged
- DeSoto – 210 homes damaged, five roads closed
- EF-1 tornado from Tate into DeSoto County
- EF-2 tornado
- Grenada – 10 homes damaged
- Hinds – 13 homes damaged
- Leflore – three homes damaged
- Leake – 10 roads closed due to flooding
- Lee – homes damaged, roads flooded
- Marshall – five homes damaged, three roads closed, one injured
- Monroe – one home damaged, 10 apartment units damaged, 15 roads closed
- Oktibbeha – 30 roads closed and/or flooded
- Panola – 50 homes damaged, 30 roads closed and/or flooded, one injury
- Prentiss – 54 homes damaged, five apartments damaged
- Quitman – eight homes damaged, four apartments damaged, one road closed
- Sunflower – homes damaged, five roads closed, six injured
- Tallahatchie – 30 homes damaged
- Tate – four homes damaged
- EF-1 tornado into DeSoto County
- Tishomingo – three homes damaged, three roads closed
- Tunica – four homes damaged, four businesses damaged, 17 farms damaged, two injured
- Washington – 20 homes damaged, 50 apartments damaged, 10 roads closed, two injured
- Webster – three homes damaged, 15 roads closed
Shelters open
- Washington – Washington County Convention Center; 1040 S. Raceway Road, Greenville
State Assets/Resources Deployed
- Bolivar
- 100 tarps
- Nine pallets of water
- Three area coordinators
- Copiah
- 20 tarps
- DeSoto
- 400 tarps
- Disaster reservists (five teams of two)
- Four pallets of water
- MEMA debris specialist
- Hinds
- 20,000 sandbags
- Panola
- Tarps
- One pallet of water
- Pike
- One disaster reservist
- Quitman
- One Area Coordinator
- One water pump
- Two generators
- Sunflower
- One Area Coordinator
- One generator
- Tarps
- Three pallets of water
- Tallahatchie
- 50 tarps
- One pallet of water
- Warren
- 30,000 sandbags from United States Army Corps of Engineers
- Washington
- One drone to capture video footage for damage assessments
- Webster
- One Area Coordinator
The public is encouraged to report damage to homes or businesses to their county emergency management office. A directory of all the offices is online at http://www.msema.org/county-ema/.