Steak ‘N Shake announces new location in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Steak ‘N Shake will open a new restaurant in the City of Clinton. The business will be located at 4900 Hampstead Boulevard. This will be the second Steak ‘N Shake for the metro Jackson Area.

The City of Clinton and Steak ‘N Shake held a Ground Breaking Ceremony on Wednesday at the future location.

The Clinton location will be around 2,500 square feet and will offer dine in and drive through service. Steak ‘N Shake will provide at least 30 new jobs to this area. Construction is expected to last about six months, weather permitting. The grand opening will be in early fall 2020.

“I am extremely proud to welcome Steak ‘N Shake to Clinton. They will be an important fixture of our business community and partner as we continue to develop the Clinton restaurant market to serve our community and those who traverse the Interstate 20 corridor,” stated Mayor Phil Fisher. “Economic Development success does not occur overnight. This announcement is the culmination of many months of hard work and planning.”

Steak ‘N Shake was recruited to Clinton by Economic Development Director Gabriel Prado and Mayor Phil Fisher. According to franchisee Mike Dickson, Mayor Fisher and Prado were important advocates in the recruitment of the restaurant and closing of the land transaction to make this new restaurant a reality.

“Mayor Fisher and Gabriel Prado were wonderful to work with. They have been solid advocates on the land transaction and approval of the site plan of the development. Clinton is definitely business friendly and welcoming,” stated Mike Dickson of Steak ‘N Shake.





Clinton leaders believe that the location along Hampstead is ideal for success of the new business and a prime location for future growth of additional businesses to the community.

““I want to thank Mike Dickson and his partners for choosing the City of Clinton for their new Steak ‘N Shake location. The thriving growth in Clinton is pushing a boom in new home construction, and our hotel demand has increased over 25 % over the last year. With the arrival of Steak ‘N Shake, Clinton continues to show that it is positioned as a top market in the metro area for commercial developments with low real estate costs, high household incomes, and one of the top school districts in the state,” stated Gabriel Prado, Economic Development Director for Clinton.