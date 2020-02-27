Steele Bayou Control Structure closed

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Weather Service forecasted heavy rainfall over the confluence of the Ohio and Mississippi rivers that may impact river forecasts across the region within the next week.

The Mississippi River is expected to crest in Vicksburg at 48.1 feet on March 1 and in Natchez at 55.5 feet on March 2. These projections are based on two days of forecasted rainfall.

Due to recent rainfall and the broadening of the Mississippi River’s crest, the Yazoo Backwater is now predicted to peak near 96 feet in late February or early March. The gates of the Steele Bayou Control Structure were closed on Thursday, February 27.

The gates of the Yazoo Basin reservoirs – Sardis, Enid, Grenada and Arkabutla lakes – are open and are releasing water.