Stennis 2021 Astro Camp announces community collaboration opportunities

RS-25 developmental engine No. 0528 is hoisted onto the A-1 Test Stand at Stennis Space Center on Nov. 19, 2020. Operators have scheduled a hot fire test of the engine, in reparation for a new series of tests focused on providing data for the development of new RS-25 engines for future Space Launch System missions. (Courtesy: Stennis Space Center)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the NASA Southeast Regional Office of STEM Engagement and NASA Science Mission Directorate – Science Activation (Sci-Act) Program announced community collaboration opportunities, open to all youth-serving organizations, for 2021 ASTRO CAMP® sessions.

According to Stennis Space Center, the collaboration offers real-world opportunities for every student to join in, and contribute to, NASA science missions, enhance science understanding, and build NASA connections, all with a goal of inspiring lifelong learners and explorers.

The theme for this year’s ASTRO CAMP® is “We Go … Finding our Place in Space with NASA Science!” The program highlights the Artemis generation, with NASA Moon to Mars Next Gen STEM modules and various science collaboration opportunities, such as the R.O.A.D.S. (Rover Observation and Drone Survey) on Asteroids Challenge.