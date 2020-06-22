Stennis Flag changed to Hospitality Flag after creator removes name

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The creator of the popular alternative to the Mississippi state flag announced on social media that she is stepping away from being the name behind the flag.

Laurin Stennis is the granddaughter of former U.S. Senator John C. Stennis. The senator, who died in 1995, was a segregationist during his career in Washington, D.C.

Stennis wrote on social media, “In a continued effort to be of service, I will be stepping away from this endeavor as I understand the hurt and potential harm my last name may cause.”

The name of the Stennis Flag has been changed to the Hospitality Flag. The flag has 19 blue stars in the center on a white background, circling a larger blue star. The large blue star represents Mississippi as the 20th state in the union. There are also red vertical bars on either side of the stars.

In 2001, Mississippians voted to keep the current state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem.

There has been a recent push to change the state flag after protests over police brutality and racism in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. There is also a petition the change the current state flag, which has more than 100,000 signatures.

