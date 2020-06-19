Stennis Flag flies atop Lamar Life building in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An alternative version of Mississippi flag is now flying alongside the United States Flag on the top of the Lamar Life Building in downtown Jackson.

According to Mattiace Properties President Andrew Mattiace, the decision to fly the Stennis Flag was influenced by the desire to allow people to live and work in an inclusive environment.

Mattiace issued the following statement:

With the recent renovation and reopening of The Lamar Life Offices and Lofts, the ownership of the Building has chosen to fly the most familiar alternative to the current flag of the State of Mississippi beneath the American flag. It is our feeling that our community on Capitol Street and in the Capitol City should have an opportunity to live and work in an environment that is welcoming to all. Andrew Mattiace, Mattiace Properties President

