Stepfather of suspect accused of killing 2 Alcorn State students arrested

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The stepfather of the man accused of killing two Alcorn State students has been arrested.
According to the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office, 45-year-old Derry Dunmore has been charged with accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence.
Investigators said Dunmore is the stepfather of Jerrell Davis. Davis is charged with two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of Alcorn State students Tahir Fitzhugh and James Carr. His bond was set at $2 million.
Three other suspects were also arrested in connection to the case.