Stepmother found guilty of capital murder in death of 14-month-old girl

PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, District Attorney Daniella M. Shorter announced that T’Kia Bevily was found guilty of capital murder by a Claiborne County jury after a five-day long trial.

Investigators said the victim, Jurayah Smith, a fourteen month on child was murdered on October 22, 2017. T’Kia was Smith’s stepmother.

The evidence presented at trial showed that baby Jurayah sustained multiple “blunt-force trauma” injuries to the head resulting in her death. These injuries occurred while the child was in the sole custody of the defendants, T’Kia and Morris Bevily.

Morris Bevily’s trial is slated to begin February 1, 2021.