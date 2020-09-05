Stewpot Afterschool to reopen in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Stewpot Afterschool is opening as a day camp to help students with virtual school this fall.

All students who attend the after school program will have personal protective equipment with the help of donations by Mississippi Cares.

“This is going to enable us to bring the kids back in here, keep them safe and their families safe, and keep us safe as well.”

Mississippi Cares said when they heard about the need, it was important for them to help.

“Stewpot came to us and said the number of women , children and men has doubled since COVID started, so we said okay there’s a real need here, and we have PPE supplies that we can donate,” said Shakiri Murrain, CEO of Mississippi Cares.

Mississippi Cares didn’t just stop there, they suited to disinfect the facility.

Stewpot said now they are confident that they will be able to provide a safe learning experience for students and hope parents will take advantage.

“We have computers. We have wifi. So, for those parents that were only able to use an instructional packet if they want to stay on that route they can or they can come up here or if they want to go to virtual we are right here we have the computers and they’ll be able to use them everyday and we’ll be able to make sure our students don’t get left behind,” said Murrain.

Mississippi Cares said Stewpot is the first of many organizations they plan to help and it’s looking to connect with other businesses.

“We all have inventory and we all have services so us donating 5 percent of our inventory. Services are good, but the impact is larger if we can connect with other PPE related businesses.”

