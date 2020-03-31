Stocks fall, closing out their worst quarter since 2008

Breaking News
NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks are headed lower in afternoon trading on Wall Street after erasing earlier gains, as investors close out a brutal first quarter.

Despite a slight gain for Tuesday, the S&P 500 is still headed for a loss of more than 20% for the first three months of the year.

The surge of coronavirus cases has sent markets tumbling since mid-February, halting what had been a good start to the year.

Stocks have clawed back some of those losses with a rally the past week. Massive aid for the economy and markets from the Federal Reserve and Capitol Hill have helped spur some buying.

