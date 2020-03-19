1  of  2
Gov. Reeves: All Mississippi public schools closed until April 17 16 new cases of coronavirus reported in Mississippi; 50 total cases in state

Stocks fall worldwide despite more aid from central banks

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks are falling in early trading on Wall Street, though not as sharply as the wild swings of the past couple weeks.

The S&P 500 is down 1.9% shortly after the start of trading, following a string of eight straight days where it moved up or down by more than 4.9%.

The Federal Reserve and European Central Banks announced their latest efforts to support the economy and financial markets. But the devastating impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy is starting to show itself in economic data.

The number of Americans applying for jobless benefits jumped last week.

