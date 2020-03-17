1  of  2
Breaking News
Nine new cases of coronavirus in Mississippi; 21 total cases in state Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge canceled

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Latest Announcements from CDC

Stocks jump after Trump promises to ‘go big’ on virus aid

News
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks are closing solidly higher after President Donald Trump promised he’s “going big” with plans to blunt the economic pain caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The market got back not quite half of what it lost in a breathtaking drop a day earlier, which was the biggest in more than three decades.

The S&P 500 rose 6% and the Dow rose 5.2%, or 1,049 points. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the government intends to send to checks to Americans in the next two weeks.

Earlier, the Federal Reserve dusted off a program from the 2008 financial crisis to get the short-term borrowing market working more smoothly.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories