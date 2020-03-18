1  of  2
Breaking News
13 new cases of coronavirus reported in Mississippi; 34 total cases in state Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge canceled

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Latest Announcements from CDC

Stocks, oil sink again as recession fears batter markets

News
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks are falling sharply on Wall Street in early trading as fears spread that the coronavirus is causing a global recession.

The Dow Jones industrials fell 1,100 points, or 5%, in the first few minutes of trading Wednesday.

European markets are also down a similar amount and the price of crude oil dropped 10% as traders anticipate a sharp pullback in demand for energy.

The early drop wiped out a rally in stocks a day earlier.

The sharp market swings came despite promises from President Donald Trump to prop up the U.S. economy with a package worth as much as $1 trillion.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories