Stocks, oil sink again as recession fears batter markets

NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks are falling sharply on Wall Street in early trading as fears spread that the coronavirus is causing a global recession.

The Dow Jones industrials fell 1,100 points, or 5%, in the first few minutes of trading Wednesday.

European markets are also down a similar amount and the price of crude oil dropped 10% as traders anticipate a sharp pullback in demand for energy.

The early drop wiped out a rally in stocks a day earlier.

The sharp market swings came despite promises from President Donald Trump to prop up the U.S. economy with a package worth as much as $1 trillion.