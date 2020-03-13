Breaking News
MSDH releases guidelines for Mississippians after 1st case of coronavirus reported in state

Stocks surge on Wall Street; Dow jumps 800 points

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks are opening sharply higher on Wall Street a day after the worst drop since 1987.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 800 points, or 4% early today.

That’s far less than half of what the index lost a day earlier. European markets surged about 7% a day after one of their worst drops on record.

The wild swings continued as governments stepped up precautions against the spread of the new coronavirus and considered ways to cushion the blow to their economies.

Asian markets ended a volatile day mostly lower.

Central banks in China, Sweden and Norway also stepped in to support bond markets.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories