Stop the violence prayer vigil in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson is at a record high, 47 homicides for the year 2021. With hopes to put a stop to the crime, a prayer vigil and balloons release was held Monday night at the Tougaloo Community Center.

Dozens of people that have been effected by gun violence in the city were in attendance. Weather it resulted in death, or injury to their loved ones, all in attendance can agree that it has to stop.

The family of Nathan McNair was present. We’re told Nathan was shot not far from Tougaloo Community Center a few weeks ago, and is currently fighting for his life.

The message to the community from Jackson’s Ward 2 Councilwoman Angelique Lee was, “we have to step in, and we have to step up,” by being involved in the lives of the children.

“We definitely can’t have any more of our children being killed, and we definitely can’t attend any more funerals” said Councilwoman Lee.

It has been 6 days since someone lost they life to gun violence in Jackson. The last killing took place on Ridgewood Road, killing 24 year old William Knight.