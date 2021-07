VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Saturday, July 10, a ” Stop the Violence” rally will be held at Fuzzy Johnson Park in Vicksburg from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

According to Vicksburg Daily News, all ages are invited to the free event. Refreshments will be served for those attending.

The rally will be hosted by Hazel Robinson and Bertha Mayfield.