JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find the suspect who shot the owner of Powell Food Mart on Monday. The shooting happened around 11:00 p.m. at the business on Terry Road.
Officer Sam Brown said an unknown man, who was armed with a gun, entered the store. He forced the owner to the back of the store and shot him multiple times.
The suspect got away with an unknown amount of money. According to Brown, the owner was taken to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.
LATEST STORIES:
- Store owner shot multiple times during robbery in Jackson
- Man accused of killing Helen Harrion in 2014 ruled unfit for trial
- Wendy’s Company grants $10,000 to Mississippi Families for Kids
- Biden traveling to Georgia to campaign for Democrats in Senate runoffs
- White House holds first press briefing after Electoral College confirms Biden’s victory