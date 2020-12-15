Store owner shot multiple times during robbery in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find the suspect who shot the owner of Powell Food Mart on Monday. The shooting happened around 11:00 p.m. at the business on Terry Road.

Officer Sam Brown said an unknown man, who was armed with a gun, entered the store. He forced the owner to the back of the store and shot him multiple times.

The suspect got away with an unknown amount of money. According to Brown, the owner was taken to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

