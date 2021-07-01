Store sees spike in Mississippi State gear sales after National Championship win

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State baseball fans are buying all the gear after the team’s National Championship win on Wednesday.

Even before Mississippi State made it to Omaha, fans made sure they bought enough gear to support the team.

“Oh yeah, absolutely. The sales, they’ve been going up ever since Super Regionals,” said Nicholas Webb, an employee at College Corner in Ridgeland. “Now, everyone’s coming in here wanting the National Championship stuff.”

Webb said the store was slammed and more packed than usual Thursday morning, which was the day after the Bulldogs won the national title.

Webb said the store was slammed and more packed than usual Thursday morning, the day after the Bulldogs won the title.

“It was so much fun to see and see them break through and win the National Championship. We waited a long time for it, and it was great to see,” said Austin McMullen, a Mississippi State fan.