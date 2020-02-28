Stores brace for sanitizer shortage due to coronavirus

(CNN) – Coronavirus fears sparked a mad dash for cleaning products. Retailers like CVS and Walgreens said they’ve noticed an increase in demand for hand sanitizer, cleaning wipes and face masks.

The demand is so great that officials at CVS are worried there will be a shortage. Bath and Body Works also said it’s also seeing a spike in demand for hand sanitizer.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the best way to combat coronavirus is by washing your hands thoroughly with soap and water.

Click here for more about the coronavirus.