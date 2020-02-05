Digital First: Storm damage reported as severe weather moves through Central Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Storm damage has been reported after severe storms moved through Central Mississippi.
According to the Simpson County EMA, there is structural damage in northeast Simpson County. A possible tornado touched down in the county.
Another possible tornado was reported in Smith County.
Storm damage is also being reported in Yazoo County. A possible tornado crossed U.S. 49 at Fletchers Chapel Road. Large hail was also reported at U.S. 49 and Carley Road.
According to officials, one woman was injured in the storm. Her injuries were minor. She was treated on scene and released.
In Attala County, there are reports of trees down on Highway 15. A barn was also damaged in the county.