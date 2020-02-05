Digital First: Storm damage reported as severe weather moves through Central Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Storm damage has been reported after severe storms moved through Central Mississippi.

Trees and power lines down on Bill Collins Rd near Upton, MS. @WJTV #mswx pic.twitter.com/2fpYEQKGNz — John Conway (@John_Conway_wx) February 5, 2020

Trees down near intersection of Warren Cook and Cole Rd…Upton, MS. #mswx @WJTV pic.twitter.com/pkXOlcwihw — John Conway (@John_Conway_wx) February 5, 2020

According to the Simpson County EMA, there is structural damage in northeast Simpson County. A possible tornado touched down in the county.

3:04 PM – A tornado is now CONFIRMED on the ground over Upton in Simpson County. This is moving quickly northeast towards Hwy 18 in Smith County. We are tracking LIVE now on @WJTV: https://t.co/B08EKb7BUo #MSwx pic.twitter.com/391Pn6JsJr — Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) February 5, 2020

HAPPENING NOW: Storm damage in Simpson County. Stick with @StormTeam12 for all of the storm updates. pic.twitter.com/I4Izp030WN — Gary Burton WJTV (@GaryB_WJTV) February 5, 2020

Another possible tornado was reported in Smith County.

3:23 PM – A tornado is CONFIRMED & ON THE GROUND just north of Raleigh in Smith County. This dangerous storm is producing damage near Shongelo. @WJTV #MSwx pic.twitter.com/2k4fRLobCA — Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) February 5, 2020

Storm damage is also being reported in Yazoo County. A possible tornado crossed U.S. 49 at Fletchers Chapel Road. Large hail was also reported at U.S. 49 and Carley Road.

According to officials, one woman was injured in the storm. Her injuries were minor. She was treated on scene and released.

3:32 PM – Yazoo County SEEK SHELTER along Hwy 49. A possible tornado is crossing US-49 between Yazoo City and Bentonia within the next ten minutes. Tornado Warning until 4:15 PM. @WJTV #MSwx pic.twitter.com/sD2N5hj4hq — Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) February 5, 2020

In Attala County, there are reports of trees down on Highway 15. A barn was also damaged in the county.