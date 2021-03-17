PHOTOS: Storm damage reported during severe weather outbreak in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials in Mississippi have reported damage due to the severe storms that are moving through the state on Wednesday, March 17.

According to the Wayne County EMA, tornado damage was reported near Highway 98 between Laurel and Waynesboro. The initial tornado warning for Wayne County was issued at 12:00 p.m.

Tornado spotted in Waynesboro, MS. Courtesy: Devon Polansky

Tornado damage in Waynesboro, MS. Courtesy: Devon Polansky

Tornado damage in Waynesboro, MS. Courtesy: Devon Polansky

In Lincoln County, a confirmed tornado was reported in the northeast part of the county around 1:30 p.m.

Another tornado warning was issued Wednesday afternoon for the northwestern part of Wayne County after damage was reported in the county earlier in the day.