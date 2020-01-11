Storm damage reports in MS Delta

MISSISSIPPI DELTA (WJTV) – The National Weather Service is reporting storm damage in the Mississippi Delta.
- A mobile home flipped near Drew in Sunflower County
- Several trees are down in Bolivar County
- Several trees are down and trees are on homes in north Greenville
- Tree damage from tornado warned storm reported near Pace and Cleveland in Bolivar County
- Several trees are down in Indianola
- Several trees are down along Highway 49 between Indianola and Sunflower
- Trees and power lines are down across Moorhead.
- Trees down across N. Leflore County, including the Schlater area
- Tree down in Greenwood
- Home damaged and trees down along Bolton Hill Road in Grenada County