Storm debris collection extended in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to rain and the volume of work orders received for storm debris removal, the Clinton Public Works crews will continue storm debris collection the week of May 31 through June 4.

Work orders placed by Friday, May 28, 2021 will be included in the list for storm debris collection. Orders can be placed here.

Neighbors who contract with a tree service or hire an individual for the removal of trees on private property will be responsible for the disposal of such debris.

For more information, call 601-924-2239 or visit online.