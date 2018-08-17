Storm Leaves Damage Behind in Madison County Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

MADISON COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) - Homeowners are picking up the pieces after a quick moving storm hits parts of Madison County. When our crews arrived, some neighbors were helping each other in the Sandalwood Subdivision off of Rice Road. Many of them were walking through the neighborhood as they assessed the damage. People were adding tarps and covering holes on the roof of one home. At this time, we have not been told of any injuries.