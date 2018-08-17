News

Storm Leaves Damage Behind in Madison County

Posted: Aug 17, 2018 06:38 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 17, 2018 06:42 PM CDT

Storm Leaves Damage Behind in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) - Homeowners are picking up the pieces after a quick moving storm hits parts of Madison County. When our crews arrived, some neighbors were helping each other in the Sandalwood Subdivision off of Rice Road. Many of them were walking through the neighborhood as they assessed the damage.  People were adding tarps and covering holes on the roof of one home. At this time, we have not been told of any injuries.
