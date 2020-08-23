Storm shelters begin to open in South Mississippi

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) – Storm shelters in South Mississippi are beginning to open ahead of Hurricane Marco, according to WLOX.

The following shelters will be open at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 23:

Kiln 361: 18320 Highway 43 Kiln, MS

First Methodist Church of Columbia: 411 Church Street Columbia, MS

Neighbors are asked to bring all items to be self-contained, including bedding, medications, personal hygiene items, drinks and snacks. Pets will not be allowed in the general population shelters.

For questions or further information, call the Hancock County EMA at 228-255-0942.

