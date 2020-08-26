Storm surge preparations along Mississippi coast

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – As Hurricane Laura approaches the Gulf Coast, some areas in Mississippi are already under water from the storm surge.

“Because it’s so far away, I didn’t think it would be this bad. But it’s a storm surge, so it came up pretty quick,” said Henry Farve, who lives in Bay St. Louis.

As of Wednesday morning, more than 100 roads in Hancock County were flooded. Hurricane Laura’s winds pushed up four feet of storm surge.

When Hurricane Laura sends its storm surge to the coast, it will eventually find its way to the canals and rivers around the coastal neighborhoods. When they overflow, water will cover the roads and yards.

There could be another two to four feet of storm surge by Thursday night.

“This car here was parked accidentally. We didn’t think it would be this bad. Our game plan is to park them on higher ground, which is the highway here. Or we park them at a friends house,” said Farve.

If you don’t have anywhere to go or get cut off from your home in Kiln, go to Hancock County Emergency Management’s shelter. The address to the shelter is 18333 MS-603, Kiln, MS 39556.