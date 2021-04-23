Storms could cause flooding overnight in Central Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the possibility of severe weather Friday night, there could be a chance for flooding in the Jackson-metro area.

People who live on Choctaw Road close to Meadowbrook Road in Jackson are not strangers to flooding. Two weeks ago on April 10, severe weather caused flooding in their neighborhood.

Jackson firefighters conducted a home rescue due to the high water.

A flash flood watch will be in effect until 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 24, in Central Mississippi.

