Storms His Mississippi Horse Rescue

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi Horse Rescue is a non-profit organization focused on rehabbing, retraining, and re-homing horses that have been abused and abandoned.

Mississippi Horse Rescue’s property was damaged in today’s storm, leaving them with multiple repairs. To help, many volunteer came from all over the state. One lade drove 3 hours from Poplarville.

“My first thought was fear for the horses that maybe they have gotten into the tin and gotten cut. But luckily all the horses are fine and none of them have a scratch on them.” said founder of the organization Stephanie Billingsley.

With so much damage the horses have to pile into one pasture making it difficult to feed them. “Most of these horses have been starved at one time so they are food aggressive. So being able to feed them separately is very important” said Billingsley.

Another effect from the storm and recent flooding is the mud which is not good for horses. A few horses have developed abscessed hooves as a result from bacteria. Out of 40 acres of land only 20 is being used.

To donate go to mississippihores.org

