Street repair ordinance in works by Councilman Stokes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- With infrastructure being a major issue in Jackson, Councilman Kenneth Stokes is requesting a street repair bill of rights in order for crews to complete road reconstructions properly.

Stokes insisted that the City of Jackson must be held responsible for restoring streets timely and in good condition.

“We need to have a Bill of Rights spelling out citizens’ rights when it comes to street repairs. In the old days, whether it’s written or understood, you called the city within three days if the street was not repaired properly, then the city was liable,” expressed Stokes.

This proposal comes after people in the community reached out about how potholes were being filled with gravel only to be washed away by rain and cause the road conditions to worsen.

“All citizens of Jackson deserve equal access to justice and accountability when it comes to street repairs. This ordinance will make sure that all citizens have their rights spelled out enforceable,” said Stokes.