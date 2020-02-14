Streets likely to be affected by Pearl River at 38 feet

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Here’s a list of all Hinds County streets to likely be affected by the Pearl River cresting at 38 feet. Scroll down to view local maps of the flood zones for Hinds, Madison, and Rankin counties.
- Amhurst Street (near Meadow Oak)
- Annie
- Argyle Street
- Armour Drive
- Beachcrest Drive
- Beasely at President
- Canterbury Court
- Canton Club Circle (from Chelsea Court off Deer Trail)
- Canton Club Circle ( from Riviera to Sedgewick Drive)
- Clearbrook Road (just north of Stokes Robinson Road)
- Congress (south of Silas Brown and north of Silas Brown)
- Conner Avenue
- Cypress Trail
- Deer Trail
- Dover Place
- Dunbarton Drive
- Edmar Place (south end)
- Elton Road (just east and west of ICGRR)
- Factory (just west off West Street)
- Farrish Street (just south of Hudson and south of South Street)
- Farrish Street (south end)
- Foxboro Drive
- Frontage Road (to Petro Fuel Center/Truck Stop)
- Gallatin (from Julienne to Lynch Creek)
- Gallillee
- Greenwood Avenue (from Corner Avenue to south of Hardy Creek)
- Gum (just west of Nichols Street)
- Harrow Drive
- Hudson & Farrish
- I-55 (just north and south of Hardy Creek, including ramps)
- Insurance Center Drive (between Lakeland Drive and Mayes Lake)
- Julienne (between Gallatin and S. West Street)
- Julienne (just west of Gallatin)
- Lakeside Drive (just east of Lakeward Drive
- Lakeward Drive (south end)
- Lasalle Street at Conner Avenue
- Lelia Drive (just east and west of Wedgewood)
- Martin
- Meadow Oaks (south and just north of Westbrook Road)
- Meter Drive (between McDowell Road and ICGRR)
- Nichols
- Northside Drive (east of Cheryl Drive)
- Oklahoma (just west of S. West Street)
- Offutt
- St. Andrews Drive (near south section of Canton Club Circle)
- Stokes Robinson
- Thackery Circle
- Twin Lakes Circle (Greenbriar Drive to Eastover Drive)
- Twin Lakes Circle (just west of Pebble Lane)
- Westbrook Road (east of Harrow Drive)
- Westbrook Road (near Harrow Drive)
- Westbrook Road (just east and west of White Oak Creek)
- West Street at Offutt to Silas Brown)
- West Street (from Silas Brown north to South Street)
- West Street (south from Gallatin to Annie)
- Wild Valley Drive ( east of E. Cheryl Drive)
- Wilmington Street (east end)
- Winged Foot Circle (south loop near St. Andrews Drive)
- Yucca Drive