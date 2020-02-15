Streets expected to close when Pearl River reaches 36 feet

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pearl River is nearing 36 feet Saturday morning. Right now, the flood levels are slightly above the National Weather Service Projection maps.
Below are a list of roads that are closed or expected to close.
DOWNTOWN JACKSON:
- Old Brandon Rd at Woodrow Wilson Bridge (closed)
- S. West Street
- E. Silas Brown St.
- S. Congress St.
- S. President St.
- Martin St.
NORTHEAST JACKSON:
- Westbrook Rd (closed)
- Foxboro Dr.
- Cypress Trl.
- River Rd.
- Deer Trl.
- N Canton Club Cir.
- Harrow Dr.
- Meadow Oaks Park Dr.
- Yucca Dr.
- Riverwood Dr.
- N Cheryl Dr.
RIDGELAND:
- Lakeview Rd.
- Forest Grove Dr.
- Lakeview Cv
- Glenn Rd.
RICHLAND:
- Neely Rd.
- Beck St.
- Southern Dr.
- Walker Cir.
Click here for an interactive inundation map from the National Weather Service.