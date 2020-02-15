Breaking News
Pearl River to reach 38 feet on Sunday; cities issue MANDATORY evacuation orders

Streets expected to close when Pearl River reaches 36 feet

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pearl River is nearing 36 feet Saturday morning. Right now, the flood levels are slightly above the National Weather Service Projection maps.

Below are a list of roads that are closed or expected to close.

DOWNTOWN JACKSON:

  • Old Brandon Rd at Woodrow Wilson Bridge (closed)
  • S. West Street
  • E. Silas Brown St.
  • S. Congress St.
  • S. President St.
  • Martin St.

NORTHEAST JACKSON:

  • Westbrook Rd (closed)
  • Foxboro Dr.
  • Cypress Trl.
  • River Rd.
  • Deer Trl.
  • N Canton Club Cir.
  • Harrow Dr.
  • Meadow Oaks Park Dr.
  • Yucca Dr.
  • Riverwood Dr.
  • N Cheryl Dr.

RIDGELAND:

  • Lakeview Rd.
  • Forest Grove Dr.
  • Lakeview Cv
  • Glenn Rd.

RICHLAND:

  • Neely Rd.
  • Beck St.
  • Southern Dr.
  • Walker Cir.

Click here for an interactive inundation map from the National Weather Service.

