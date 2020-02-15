Streets expected to close when Pearl River reaches 36 feet

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pearl River is nearing 36 feet Saturday morning. Right now, the flood levels are slightly above the National Weather Service Projection maps.

Below are a list of roads that are closed or expected to close.

DOWNTOWN JACKSON:

Old Brandon Rd at Woodrow Wilson Bridge (closed)

S. West Street

E. Silas Brown St.

S. Congress St.

S. President St.

Martin St.

NORTHEAST JACKSON:

Westbrook Rd (closed)

Foxboro Dr.

Cypress Trl.

River Rd.

Deer Trl.

N Canton Club Cir.

Harrow Dr.

Meadow Oaks Park Dr.

Yucca Dr.

Riverwood Dr.

N Cheryl Dr.

RIDGELAND:

Lakeview Rd.

Forest Grove Dr.

Lakeview Cv

Glenn Rd.

RICHLAND:

Neely Rd.

Beck St.

Southern Dr.

Walker Cir.

