String of business robberies in Jackson raises concerns

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- After Jackson police arrested Markeseyo Parker, 29, for robbing Dairy Queen Saturday morning, other businesses say they have also been targeted.

Over the past two weeks, several food chains and stores such as Wendy’s, Taco Bell, Krystal’s and Dollar General have reportedly experienced a customer steal money.

Wendy’s employees say days ago an unarmed man ordered from the restaurant and reached over to take around $20 out of the register.

Taco Bell workers also say a man ran away with cash from their register till earlier last week.

Employees express that feeling safe is very important while doing their job, and hope that more patrolling from police will resolve the issue.

