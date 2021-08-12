Stronger Hope Car Wash now open in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Stronger Hope Baptist Church car wash is now open. Proceeds from the project will go to helping the Homeowners Associations within the ward, along with combating crime and vandalism in the area.

“For the last few years, we’ve seen this part of Jackson deteriorate. These car washes have been here and for the last three, four, five years. They haven’t been open, and we’ve seen the crime and other elements move into the area. To have this open now, simply means that we push all of that out, and the community can now come back and wash their cars and do whatever they need without being harassed by all of the other elements,” said Rev. Ronald Moore.

As soon as the ribbon was cut, there were people already lining up to start washing their cars and motorcycles.

The car wash is located across the street on Beasley Road.