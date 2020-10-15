Structure fire on Prosperity St. now clear, crews working to put out hot spots

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Fire crews are working to put out hot spots of a massive structure fire on Prosperity Street.

The fire happened just after 6:00 a.m. Thursday.

Officials say two homes were on fire and at least one of the homes was abandoned.

No one was inside of the homes when the fire happened and there were no injuries to report.

As of now, both homes are marked a total loss.

Officials did say they will make a final sweep to make sure if anyone is still inside of the homes.

