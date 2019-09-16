Students at two Ridgeland elementary schools to receive free bicycle helmets

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV)- Over 1,500 helmets will be given away to students at Ann Smith Elementary School and Highland Elementary School on Monday.

Wearing helmets while riding is an ordinance in the city of Ridgeland. City leaders say it’s a reason Ridgeland has become one of Mississippi’s safest and healthiest towns.

The mayor of Ridgeland, Gene McGee says “One never plans to have an accident while riding, but if an accident occurs it’s very possible to get a head injury.” The helmets being given away are from a trust fund managed by the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services.

The first giveaway starts at 9 a.m. at Ann Smith Elementary. The second will be held at Highland Elementary starting at 10 a.m.