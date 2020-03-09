Students evacuated as Mississippi school bus catches fire

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) – Authorities in Mississippi say a school bus driver was able to evacuate about 25 students from a bus as it caught fire on the way to a student council convention.

News outlets report the Poplarville students were headed to the statewide event in Ocean Springs on Saturday when their driver heard a noise coming from the rear of the bus.

A Jackson County Sheriff’s spokesman says the driver ordered all of the students off the bus after he spotted flames erupting from near a rear tire. Fire officials said the blaze was “fully involved” by the time crews arrived.