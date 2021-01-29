Students For Life begin weekend protests against Abortion access in Mississippi

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Instead of traveling to the Nation’s Capital to join hundreds of thousands in the Walk for Life protest. Due to Coronavirus threats, smaller gatherings are being held across the nation.

In Mississippi, two chapters of the students for life organization gathered in Flowood. These anti-abortion activists are members of Mississippi College and St. Joseph High School. They brought their message along Lakeland Dr. to show that more younger people are rising up than ever to restrict abortion access.

“We don’t have friends here because of abortion,” Meredith Stratmann, Vice President of Mississippi College for Life told us.

After spending Thursday lobbying with U.S Senators for anti-abortion bills to shape future laws, 16 college students and high schoolers set up a life chain off Highway 25 to continue their protest.

“It’s really important to do things at the local level as well,” Stratmann explained. “Like this is our community and where we live and it’s really important to be there and present in that community.”

Believing life starts at conception, they hope to push for virtually all abortion procedures to be outlawed and guide people to seek alternatives.

“I don’t think a person’s worth is defined by their terms of conception,” Stratmann argued. “People who are born or conceived in rape are not any less valuable. People like Ryan Bomberger were conceived in rape and he’s an amazing person.”

“There is a Crisis Pregnancy Center in Jackson, and they have families that will adopt,” Students For Life Member Laura lane added. “So it is a very real option for girls. Also, provide sonograms and all these ultrasounds to see your child.”

On the state’s only abortion clinics website they explain all patients receive group counseling, have a 24 hour period to get information, ultrasounds, and determine eligibility with physicians in a non-judgment atmosphere. Students for life feel mental damage will still occur for the whole family after.

“These are men’s daughters and sons and I think they need to be a bigger part of this,” St. Joseph Highschool Student Abbigail White said. “And I think they need to be in the decision more because women can have an abortion without their husband, or boyfriend, or dads knowing. They’re not only taking away their kid they’re taking away another man’s kid, or grandkid.”

Each activist we spoke to acknowledged their faith is a big driver behind their feelings towards abortion. But stated morals are another factor behind preventing abortion.

The Students For Life group plans to continue their protests Saturday morning. Holding a prayer circle outside the Jackson Women’s Health Organization in Fondren. Another 19 of these gatherings will be going on across the nation this weekend.