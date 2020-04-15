Students, parents react to home schooling extension

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– With schools closed the rest of this semester, students won’t be going back and will continue to work at home online.



Olivia Laseter goes to Pelahatchie High School. While she says​ she is ready for the next grade level, online learning has presented its challenges. ​

She prefers communicating with teachers in person rather than waiting for ​a response through email.



“It’s been hard because it’s been kind of new and I don’t have the teacher in front of me telling me to do this and I have to email them,” said Laseter.”

She says she’s making the best of it.

Khaklia Patton is teaching six children at home, ranging in age from five to 17 and has a one-year-old. She is taking it in stride. We first talked to Patton back in March.

On Tuesday when she heard students wouldn’t return to the building this semester, it was a little overwhelming. ​

“I feel a depression hitting me right about now,” said Patton. “Nevertheless, they’re my children and, like I said, I’m their first teacher.” ​

She is also a PRN speech therapist foregoing appointments to teach her children. Her husband also helps out. ​Her children are in the Jackson Public School District and also attend charter schools. ​

“The teachers are very helpful,” said Patton. “They text me and let me know when assignments are due, and they also reach out to me let me know if they have any questions or concerns about anything they may be covering.” ​

She says their grades are A’s and B’s and they’ve made great progress. In a news conference Tuesday, Governor Tate Reeves said individual districts have options for summer classes. ​

“Some students were probably struggling before this crisis hit so i don’t see it as a negative to have those summer schools available,” said Patton.​