Study: Deepwater Horizon spill was worse than thought

(CNN) – According to a new study, the BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico was far bigger than originally estimated. It happened after an explosion and fire at the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in 2010, which dumped about 170 million gallons of oil into the Gulf of Mexico.

The study in the journal “Science Advances” said some of that oil was invisible to the satellites that tracked the spill, and the spill itself was bout 30% larger than originally estimated.

Researchers also said the oil reached the coast of Texas, the Florida Keys and parts of both east and west coasts of Florida.

So far, BP has declined to comment on the study.