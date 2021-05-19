Study offers recommendations to manage Vicksburg National Military Park’s road system

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Park Service (NPS) will host a virtual public meeting to introduce the Vicksburg National Military Park-Wide Road System Study on June 2, 2021. They will seek initial input from the public.

The completed study will provide recommendations for options to manage the Park’s roadway structures more sustainably, explore new alignments for roadways, and assess the reduction and addition of elements.

The NPS is conducting this study following decades of erosion and hillside slope failures driven by the Park’s naturally vulnerable soils. Since November 2019, especially heavy rains have further eroded roads and hillsides in the park, causing earthen roadway structures to fail. As a result, vehicle access has become limited, with one-third of the Park’s roads closed.

“A comprehensive study of the Park’s roads is important to the Park’s operability. The 16-mile tour road is the primary means by which the public experiences the park” said Carol Daniels, acting superintendent of Vicksburg National Military Park. “We hope that the public will take this opportunity to provide us with their ideas and feedback on ways we might improve safety, traffic flow, pedestrian and recreational access within the park.”

Initial public commenting on the study will open from June 2 to July 2 and include opportunities to submit written comments and participate in a public meeting, held virtually.

The virtual public meeting session will be on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. CT.

Where:

Virtual-Webex Meeting – http://bit.ly/NPSvicksburg

Event Password: VICKS1

Dial-in-Number: 1-408-418-9388 Access code: 187 520 8745

The NPS will also accept written comments online or by postal mail for consideration starting on June 2. Comments may be submitted online or by postal mail. Send mail comments to:

Superintendent

Vicksburg National Military Park

3201 Clay Street

Vicksburg, MS 39180

Written comments must be submitted online or be postmarked by July 2 to be considered.