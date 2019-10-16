Study: Vaping e-liquids may lead to lung inflammation

A new study said vaping can lead to lung inflammation.

(CNN) – A new study said vaping can lead to lung inflammation. It showed that using e-cigarettes twice a day for a month can lead to small lung inflammation.

The inflammation is reportedly linked to two liquids contained in e-cigarettes, propylene glycol and glycerin.

The study’s author said it’s still too early to conclude that e-cigarettes are harmful to your health. If you’re not a smoker, the author said you should stay away from e-cigarettes.

The study has no direct connection to the ongoing outbreak of deadly lung disease linked to vaping. The cause is still under investigation.

The study was published in the journal Cancer Prevention Research on Wednesday.

