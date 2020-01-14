Breaking News
Flash Flood Emergency in Jackson Metro area

Interactive Radar

Outlooks, Watches & Warnings

MDOT Severe Weather 2_140915

Download the WJTV 12 Weather App

Submit Storm Damage Pictures

Suit accuses Mississippi firefighter of causing deadly crash

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
fire-truck-ap_224503

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — A lawsuit accuses a firefighter of recklessly driving a fire truck through a red light and causing a deadly crash on a Mississippi highway.

In a newly filed federal lawsuit, family members of Kenneth Fitzgerald say he was riding in a pickup truck when a Jones County Volunteer Fire Department truck collided with it on Jan. 14, 2019 near Laurel, Mississippi. Fitzgerald was hospitalized and later died.

The driver of the fire truck lacked adequate training to operate emergency vehicles, a lawyer for Fitzgerald’s brother, Billy Fitzgerald, said in the lawsuit.

Representatives of the fire department didn’t immediately return messages seeking comment.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories