Summer camps making a comeback in Jackson Area

Councilors help kids make slime at Reservoir YMCA on May 28, 2021. (PHOTO: Leah Williams/12 News)

Miss. (WJTV) Now that the school year is over, organizations around the Jackson area are preparing to host summer camps.

Here at the reservoir YMCA in Brandon, kids will be able to participate in everything from swimming to archery with camps running once again at full capacity.

“I think it’s good to see the kids being outside after being cooped up in their houses,” said Parker Sinclair, Reservoir YMCA lead councilor.

Local universities like Belhaven, Jackson State and Mississippi College are also hosting a range of events like art, academic and sports camps.

The Mississippi Museum of Art is holding classes for children ages 4 to 17. And, the Mississippi Children’s Museum has a variety of camps scheduled.

Organizations in more of Jackson’s neighboring cities like Ridgeland and Clinton also have programs to keep the kids busy during the break.

“At a young age I think they need to socialize now more than ever,” said Sinclair.

Kids say they’re glad to be able see their friends in person again this summer.

Just in time for the start of summer, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its camp recommendations. The agency says if campers, staff and visitors are vaccinated, they don’t have to wear a face mask.