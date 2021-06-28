Summer Carnival & July 4th Celebration to be held at Outlets of Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Outlets of Mississippi in Pearl will host the Summer Carnival and a July 4th Sale & Celebration.

Starting July 1, guests can experience family-friendly entertainment at the Summer Carnival in the parking lot. There will be fair rides, games and food wagons from July 1 through July 11. Click here for hours and ticket pricing.

The July 4th Sale & Celebration will be on Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. There will be summer sales at the Oulets, along with activities for children and adults.

There will be a fireworks show at Trustmark Park, where festivities are scheduled to kick off at 6:00 p.m. followed by fireworks at 9:00 p.m.