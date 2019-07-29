Summer Reading Popular in Jackson Hinds Public Libraries

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) -Summer is an essential time in a child’s life. Who doesn’t like sleeping in, and freedom from set schedules and homework? Learning never needs to take a vacation, though. And the Jackson Hinds Public Library System provided children with a Universe of Stories and other fun activities this Summer.

Events like this one, at Quisenberry Library in Clinton, played out in branches throughout the Jackson Hinds Library System earlier this month. Nearly a thousand people signed up for the Summer Reading program.

Alston Curtis is in charge of the children’s department at Quisenberry.

He explains, “And then they fill out reading logs of all their books and tell what the books are about.”

Readers who reached their goal earned goody bags that included gift cards, coupons and the like.

Mom, Kayla Fowler says, “So, there was a little more incentive than just, ‘Mom can you get a book? Let’s read together.’ And it gave us an incentive of how many books we can read this Summer.”

Mom, Adriane Brown adds, “The more you’re at the library, the more that they want to come, pick out books and they just get excited about it.”

Have fun and keep learning. That’s an equation for success.

Alston adds, “If they don’t do that and keep their regular reading level, the right level, when they start, they’ll be behind other ones that are up to their level or even their level might be higher.”

The library is also a good place to get to know your neighbor.

Faye Dickerson is one of the Friends of the Library.

She says, “And they are such great kids, when you see them sitting on the floor, friends of the library are encouraged.”

And even as this Summer becomes a memory, the library will remain a vital, family friendly resource all year ’round.

Kathy concludes, “Come get your books. Come to the activities. Read your log and then celebrate.”

The Summer reading program at the Jackson Hinds Public Library went on for 6 weeks, and unlike other programs, children got to choose which books they read.