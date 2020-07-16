Summer Splash Days in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg held it’s second Summer Splash Day on Thursday, giving parents and children a chance to cool off from the hot summer sun.

Hattiesburg Fire Department Assistant Chief Danny Wade said, “Everyone’s enjoying it and the main feedback is that they’re wanting us to do it everyday.”

The city has teamed up with the Hattiesburg Fire Department (HFD) to help make the event happen for kids around town.

The HFD said every Tuesday and Thursday in July and August they will be helping parents and kids cool off.

Wade said, “Right now during the pandemic, the community pools have been shut down. So, we just thought that this would be a great idea to give the kids in the communities an opportunity to cool off under some fresh water.”

LATEST STORIES: