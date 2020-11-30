Summit councilwoman faces charges after shots fired outside McComb Walmart

SUMMIT, Miss. (WJTV) – An investigation is underway after a video showed a Summit councilwoman firing a gun in the Walmart parking lot in McComb. According to McComb Police Chief Garland Ward, Pauline Monley has been charged with domestic violence, simple assault and discharging a firearm in city limits.

12 News talked to the councilwoman after she was released from jail. She said the video does not show her being attacked first.

“She hit me across my head. As she hit me, I stumbled. My glasses fell on the ground. I picked them up, and as she was still coming at me, I grabbed my gun. It was all in self-defense on my part,” explained Monley.

On social media, many have been calling for Monley to resign or be removed from the city council. Mayor Percy Robinson said Monley has done a good job thus far and that is not his decision to make.

“Right now, I’ve talked to my board attorney this morning, and we will see what the ethics commission thinks needs to be done,” stated the mayor.

Monley said she accepts responsibility for what happened, but she does not plan to resign. She even plans to run for re-election in 2021.

Chief Ward told us Monley may face additional charges.

LATEST STORIES: